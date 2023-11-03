ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested on charge of murdering two friends at Pattambi

November 03, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two youngsters were murdered allegedly by their friend at Kannannur, near Pattambi, on Thursday night. The murders shocked and confused the police and the people until the body of the second victim was recovered from the Bharathapuzha on Friday afternoon.

Ansar, 25, from Kondurkkara died at a private hospital at Pattambi on Thursday night. He was admitted to the hospital with a slit throat in the evening. Before his death, he told the police that he was attacked by his friend Mustafa.

The police arrested Mustafa from Mulloorkkara in Thrissur on Thursday night. But Mustafa told the police that it was their friend Ahmed Kabeer, 27, who killed Ansar. Based on Mustafa’s statement, the police started a search for Kabeer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kabeer’s body was found in the river at Karimbanakkadavu, near Pattambi, on Friday afternoon. His body too had a wound on the neck.

The people and the police had launched a search after blood marks were found near the river on Thursday evening. It is suspected that Mustafa was behind the death of both Ansar and Kabeer. However, it remained a mystery why they were murdered.

The police said Ansar, Kabeer and Mustafa were friends and they used to go on trips together.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US