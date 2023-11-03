HamberMenu
Youth arrested on charge of murdering two friends at Pattambi

November 03, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two youngsters were murdered allegedly by their friend at Kannannur, near Pattambi, on Thursday night. The murders shocked and confused the police and the people until the body of the second victim was recovered from the Bharathapuzha on Friday afternoon.

Ansar, 25, from Kondurkkara died at a private hospital at Pattambi on Thursday night. He was admitted to the hospital with a slit throat in the evening. Before his death, he told the police that he was attacked by his friend Mustafa.

The police arrested Mustafa from Mulloorkkara in Thrissur on Thursday night. But Mustafa told the police that it was their friend Ahmed Kabeer, 27, who killed Ansar. Based on Mustafa’s statement, the police started a search for Kabeer.

However, Kabeer’s body was found in the river at Karimbanakkadavu, near Pattambi, on Friday afternoon. His body too had a wound on the neck.

The people and the police had launched a search after blood marks were found near the river on Thursday evening. It is suspected that Mustafa was behind the death of both Ansar and Kabeer. However, it remained a mystery why they were murdered.

The police said Ansar, Kabeer and Mustafa were friends and they used to go on trips together.

