ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested on charge of attacking SI, wife

March 14, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvallam police on Tuesday apprehended a youth who was accused of allegedly assaulting a Sub-inspector and his wife.

The police identified the accused as Abhiram, 21, of Chemmanuvila at Thiruvallam. He and an accomplice, Rahul, who was arrested a few days ago, have been accused of manhandling Vizhinjam coastal police Sub-inspector Girish Kumar and his wife Sreekala when the latter was preparing the floor to offer pongala outside their house at Punchakkari on March 7.

Girish, who was attacked using a hollow brick, had sustained injuries on his face and chest. Rahul was caught on the day of the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US