HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth arrested on charge of attacking SI, wife

March 14, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvallam police on Tuesday apprehended a youth who was accused of allegedly assaulting a Sub-inspector and his wife.

The police identified the accused as Abhiram, 21, of Chemmanuvila at Thiruvallam. He and an accomplice, Rahul, who was arrested a few days ago, have been accused of manhandling Vizhinjam coastal police Sub-inspector Girish Kumar and his wife Sreekala when the latter was preparing the floor to offer pongala outside their house at Punchakkari on March 7.

Girish, who was attacked using a hollow brick, had sustained injuries on his face and chest. Rahul was caught on the day of the incident.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.