Youth arrested on charge of attacking SI, wife

The Thiruvallam police on Tuesday apprehended a youth who was accused of allegedly assaulting a Sub-inspector and his wife.
The police identified the accused as Abhiram, 21, of Chemmanuvila at Thiruvallam. He and an accomplice, Rahul, who was arrested a few days ago, have been accused of manhandling Vizhinjam coastal police Sub-inspector Girish Kumar and his wife Sreekala when the latter was preparing the floor to offer pongala outside their house at Punchakkari on March 7.
Girish, who was attacked using a hollow brick, had sustained injuries on his face and chest. Rahul was caught on the day of the incident.
