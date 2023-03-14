Youth arrested on charge of attacking SI, wife

March 14, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvallam police on Tuesday apprehended a youth who was accused of allegedly assaulting a Sub-inspector and his wife.

The police identified the accused as Abhiram, 21, of Chemmanuvila at Thiruvallam. He and an accomplice, Rahul, who was arrested a few days ago, have been accused of manhandling Vizhinjam coastal police Sub-inspector Girish Kumar and his wife Sreekala when the latter was preparing the floor to offer pongala outside their house at Punchakkari on March 7.

Girish, who was attacked using a hollow brick, had sustained injuries on his face and chest. Rahul was caught on the day of the incident.