Youth arrested on charge of attacking neighbour

According to the police, Ramesh had hit his neighbour, on the head with a beer bottle near a wayside eatery at Valiyavilappuram on May 21 evening

May 23, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Aryancode police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly attacked his neighbour.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh from Keezharoor.

According to the police, Ramesh had on Sunday evening hit 29-year-old Giftson Prasad, his neighbour, on the head with a beer bottle near a wayside eatery at Valiyavilappuram.

Prasad sustained serious injuries in the attack. Ramesh also allegedly attacked Prasad’s nephew with the bottle.

The police say that Ramesh had harboured enmity ever since Prasad installed a CCTV on his house premises.  

