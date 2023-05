May 23, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - Kozhikode

The police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a young couple while they were travelling on a motorcycle in the city on Sunday.

The suspect, A.P. Mohammed Ajmal of Beypore, was nabbed after the couple lodged a complaint with the Nadakkavu police.

According to the police, Ajmal made lewd gestures and comments against the complainant’s wife, leading to a clash on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also manhandled her husband when the latter questioned him, they said.