Youth arrested for murdering father in drunken stupor

March 02, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kilimanoor police on Thursday arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his father. The police identified the accused as Rajesh, alias Suraj, 28, of Eenthannoor colony at Panappamkunnu.

He is accused of murdering his father Rajan, 60, during an argument that occurred in their house around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

While Rajesh was living separately from his wife, Rajan’s wife Ramani had gone to a relative’s house at Chirayinkeezhu when the incident took place. The duo who were consuming liquor broke into an argument after Rajan blamed his son for his marital problems, the police said.

An incensed Rajesh allegedly broke his liquor glass and stabbed Rajan on his neck before strangling him using a cloth until he was dead. The accused then informed his neighbours of what had happened before fleeing the area. He was subsequently nabbed from Madavoor, the police said.

