Youth arrested for murder of Assam native 

He was arrested after six-and-a-half years

The Hindu Bureau
October 08, 2022 23:14 IST

An Assam youth who killed another youth from his State and tried to misguide the police about his identity has been arrested by the police after six-and-a-half years after the crime.

Umanath, 30, of Guwahati, who was working in the house of Purushothaman of Puthenchira, Mala, was killed six years ago. The Mala police arrested Manoj of Guwahati who was also working in the same house from Assam recently in this connection.

The murder occurred on May 9, 2016. Following an altercation, Manoj hacked Umanath to death. He burnt his body and disfigured his face beyond recognition. Later Manoj left his own identity card and dresses near the body and left to misguide the police.

Initially everyone believed that it was Manoj, who was killed. The police were searching for Umanath, who was missing after the murder. But later, the house maid and owner’s son raised doubt that the body was that of Umanath.

The police had been searching for Manoj in the camps of migrant workers. During investigation they could trace his bank account and got information that he was in Guwahati.

Manoj, who was brought to Mala on Saturday, was taken to the crime spot to collect evidence related to the murder.

