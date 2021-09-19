KeralaKASARAGOD 19 September 2021 21:18 IST
Youth arrested for molesting minor in Kerala’s Kasaragod
A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at Nileswaram.
According to the police, Harinathan, a lorry driver, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim from Pullur Periya panchayat, who alleged that she was taken away in a vehicle and molested.
