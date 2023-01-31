Youth arrested for misbehaving with female doctor

January 31, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Aranmula police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old Thrissur native for allegedly misbehaving with a female doctor during an online consultation session. The arrested was identified as Muhammad Shuhaib. According to police, the accused had logged into the telemedicine site eSanjeevini and exhibited his private parts to the doctor. Acting on a complaint to the District Police Chief and Cyber Cell, Aranmula police booked a case and arrested the youth on Tuesday. The police have seized his phone and send it for scientific examination.