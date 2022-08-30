Youth arrested for making spoof calls

Staff Reporter KALPETTA
August 30, 2022 21:17 IST

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making spoof phone calls to people’s representatives, district collectors, and senior police officers.

The accused is Habeeb Rahman aka Marley, a native of Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district. He had used abusive words and threatened them by making spoof calls while working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Wayanad District Police Chief R. Anand told The Hindu.

The accused also engaged in anti-social activities by making WhatsApp groups using fake numbers, said Mr. Anand. Similar cases had been registered against him in various police stations across the State, he added.

A police team led by P.K. Jijeesh, former Station House Officer, cyber police station, Wayanad, had been monitoring the youth’s movement for the past four months following complaints against him. The police arrested him from Kasaragod on Tuesday with the support of the cyber police network, said Mr. Anand.

