Youth arrested for girl’s death in Kasaragod

January 29, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old girl from Badiyadka died on Monday morning reportedly after consuming poison, following alleged harassment by a youth she had befriended on social media. The girl who was in a critical condition was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

The body was shifted to the Kasaragod General Hospital for post-mortem. Her family attributed her death to relentless harassment by Anwar, 24, of Mogralputhur. He was arrested. Another youth, Sahil, was also apprehended on charge of conspiring with Anwar.

According to the girl’s relatives, she had tried to distance herself from Anwar by blocking his number. However, Anwar allegedly continued harassing her.

The girl’s father alleged that Anwar had threatened to harm him too.

Both Anwar and Sahil face charges under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The police said one more person was yet to be arrested in connection with the incident.

