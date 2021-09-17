Youth arrested for elderly couple’s death in Wayanad

The Mananthavady police cracked the murder of an elderly couple at Nelliyambam near Panamaram in Wayanad district three months after the incident and arrested a 24-year-old man. According to the police, Arjun of Nelliyambam Kuruma tribal hamlet killed the couple to steal their valuables.

Kesavan, 75, a retired school teacher, and his wife Padmavathy, 70, were allegedly attacked by the youth in their house on the night of July 10. While Kesavan was found dead, Padmavathy succumbed to her injuries the next day at the Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady.

Arjun had fled from the office of the Assistant Superintendent of Police at Mananthavady last week and later reportedly consumed poison. He was rushed to a private hospital at Meppadi and was taken into custody after he was discharged two days ago.

Arjun told the police that he had gained entry into the house to steal valuables. He had attacked the couple with a knife. He was produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, Mananthavady, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.