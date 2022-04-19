Youth arrested for clubbing man to death in Pathanamthitta

Attack after accused picks up brawl with victim and his friend

The Aranmula police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old who allegedly killed a 46-year-old man by hitting on his head with a metal rod. The accused was identified as Robin Abraham, a native of Edayaranmula in Pathanamthitta.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday when the accused allegedly picked up a brawl with the victim, Saji, and his friend, who had been carrying a metal rod with him .

In the ensuing clash, he took hold of the weapon and unleashed a violent attack on the duo. Saji suffered a major head injury in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, but his life could not be saved.

The accused was soon taken into custody and later produced before a magistrate.