Youth arrested for clubbing man to death in Pathanamthitta
Attack after accused picks up brawl with victim and his friend
The Aranmula police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old who allegedly killed a 46-year-old man by hitting on his head with a metal rod. The accused was identified as Robin Abraham, a native of Edayaranmula in Pathanamthitta.
According to the police, the incident took place on Monday when the accused allegedly picked up a brawl with the victim, Saji, and his friend, who had been carrying a metal rod with him .
In the ensuing clash, he took hold of the weapon and unleashed a violent attack on the duo. Saji suffered a major head injury in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, but his life could not be saved.
The accused was soon taken into custody and later produced before a magistrate.
