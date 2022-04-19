Kerala

Youth arrested for clubbing man to death in Pathanamthitta

The Aranmula police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old who allegedly killed a 46-year-old man by hitting on his head with a metal rod. The accused was identified as Robin Abraham, a native of Edayaranmula in Pathanamthitta.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday when the accused allegedly picked up a brawl with the victim, Saji, and his friend, who had been carrying a metal rod with him .

In the ensuing clash, he took hold of the weapon and unleashed a violent attack on the duo. Saji suffered a major head injury in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, but his life could not be saved.

The accused was soon taken into custody and later produced before a magistrate.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2022 6:26:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/youth-arrested-for-clubbing-man-to-death/article65335258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY