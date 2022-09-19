Youth arrested for assaulting another

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 19, 2022 22:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nemom police on Monday arrested a youth for allegedly assaulting another person during Onam celebrations a few days ago.

The police officers identified the accused as Vinayan, 26, of Vellayani. He has been apprehended for his alleged role in the attack on Vellayani native Baiju during the festivities in their locality.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A group that included the complainant had objected to certain anti-social activities including the consumption of addictive substances by Vinayan and some of his friends. This had apparently incensed the accused and triggered the attack, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app