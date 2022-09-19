Youth arrested for assaulting another

The Nemom police on Monday arrested a youth for allegedly assaulting another person during Onam celebrations a few days ago.

The police officers identified the accused as Vinayan, 26, of Vellayani. He has been apprehended for his alleged role in the attack on Vellayani native Baiju during the festivities in their locality.

A group that included the complainant had objected to certain anti-social activities including the consumption of addictive substances by Vinayan and some of his friends. This had apparently incensed the accused and triggered the attack, the police said.