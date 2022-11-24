  1. EPaper
Youth arrested for alleged attempt to harass morning walker

November 24, 2022 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vanchiyoor police arrested a youth for allegedly harassing a morning walker near the Vanchiyoor court complex on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Sreejith, 22, of Karumom in Nemom. He has been accused of attempting to grope the complainant, a Central government employee, while she was walking in the area around 6.30 a.m.

The accused who was travelling on a scooter managed to escape after the woman resisted his attempts. However, she sustained injuries after falling down in the melee.

According to the police, Sreejith was returning home after dropping his mother at Pettah where she has been working in a flat as domestic help. The police tracked him using CCTV footage that captured his vehicle. He was apprehended from his house around 3.30 p.m. despite attempting to go incommunicado by switching off his mobile phone.

