ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested after his uncle dies of liquor mixed with pesticide

January 14, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Adimali police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old youth in connection with the death of his 40-year-old uncle after drinking liquor.

The accused has been identified as Puthenpurakal Sudheesh alias Muthu, of Apsarakunnu resident.

According to the police, three people were hospitalised after consuming liquor at Apsarakunnu near Adimali on Sunday morning. One of them, Kunjumon, died on Thursday morning at Kottayam Medical College while the others, Manoj alias Manu, 28, and Anilkumar, were undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Idukki SP V.U. Kuriakose said that a detailed probe revealed that it was a planned murder and that the youth intentionally added poison in the liquor bottle.

According to the police, Sudheesh and Manoj, who were ganja peddlers, had a quarrel over profit sharing. Following this, Sudheesh invited Manoj to his home and served him alcohol laced with pesticide. However, he did consume the liquor as it tasted sour.

Later, when his uncle Kunjumon and his friend Anilkumar reached home, they, unknowingly, drank the alcohol.

“When the accused realised that his uncle drank the poisoned liquor, he provided salt for vomitting and soon rushed him to the hospital. The accused planned to kill only Manoj, but Kunjumon and Anilkumar accidentally got involved in the incident,” Mr. Kuriakose said.

“The condition of the two youth is still very critical, and they are undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College,” Mr. Kuriakose said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US