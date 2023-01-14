Youth arrested after his uncle dies of liquor mixed with pesticide

January 14, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Adimali police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old youth in connection with the death of his 40-year-old uncle after drinking liquor.

The accused has been identified as Puthenpurakal Sudheesh alias Muthu, of Apsarakunnu resident.

According to the police, three people were hospitalised after consuming liquor at Apsarakunnu near Adimali on Sunday morning. One of them, Kunjumon, died on Thursday morning at Kottayam Medical College while the others, Manoj alias Manu, 28, and Anilkumar, were undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College.

Idukki SP V.U. Kuriakose said that a detailed probe revealed that it was a planned murder and that the youth intentionally added poison in the liquor bottle.

According to the police, Sudheesh and Manoj, who were ganja peddlers, had a quarrel over profit sharing. Following this, Sudheesh invited Manoj to his home and served him alcohol laced with pesticide. However, he did consume the liquor as it tasted sour.

Later, when his uncle Kunjumon and his friend Anilkumar reached home, they, unknowingly, drank the alcohol.

“When the accused realised that his uncle drank the poisoned liquor, he provided salt for vomitting and soon rushed him to the hospital. The accused planned to kill only Manoj, but Kunjumon and Anilkumar accidentally got involved in the incident,” Mr. Kuriakose said.

“The condition of the two youth is still very critical, and they are undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College,” Mr. Kuriakose said.