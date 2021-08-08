Youth alleges assault by Excise personnel

A 24-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly assaulted by Excise officials at Chavassery in Kannur.

In his statement to the police, A. Savin, a resident of Mukhaparamba in Chavassery, alleged that a team of Excise officials waylaid him while he was returning home in his autorickshaw at Mukhaparamba and assaulted him. “They searched my vehicle and asked if I was carrying narcotics and liquor, and one of them hit me on the neck,” he said. The alleged incident took place on August 3.

“Owing to severe pain in the neck, I went to a hospital at Peravoor. However, the hospital staff refused to treat and referred me to the Kannur District Hospital, where an X-ray was taken. When the pain did not subside, I got myself admitted at the hospital,” he added.

“Though I filed a complaint with the Mattanur police, they were initially reluctant to accept it. However, they took my statement at the hospital on Wednesday,” Savin said.

Deputy Excise Commissioner K.S. Shaji said he had sought a detailed report on the incident.