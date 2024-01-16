ADVERTISEMENT

Youngsters urged to take up missions in AI, automation and advanced analytics

January 16, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Renowned digital arts designer Robert Potts says new technologies can fill “world of humanity” by using non-human resources

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned digital arts designer Robert Potts has said that new technologies can fill the “world of humanity” by using non-human resources in a way that is compatible with nature.

Prof. Potts, a lecturer in creative digital design at the School of Digital Arts in Manchester Metropolitan University, was delivering a talk on the ‘future of human resources’ at the Digital University Kerala in connection with the Global Science Festival Kerala on Tuesday.

The future of the world, he opined, lies in innovation that leverages the capabilities of those working in the technology sector. Major agencies in several parts of the world have been revolutionising artificial intelligence (AI), automation and advanced analytics, he said, while exhorting youngsters to take up new missions in such avenues.

He lauded the efforts being made by the Digital University Kerala to foster research in such disciplines.

Registrar A. Mujeeb, Deans Asharaf S. and Manoj Kumar T.K., and distinguished professors Elizabeth Sherly and Santhosh Kurup were present.

