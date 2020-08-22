Kerala

Youngster’s eco-friendly Ganeshas turn trendy

G. Hareesh with the Ganesha idols made of newspapers.

G. Hareesh with the Ganesha idols made of newspapers.   | Photo Credit: K. K. Najeeb

Vinayaka Chathurthi is celebrated with fervour everywhere. However, the immersion of idols, mostly made of plaster of Paris, poses threat to the environment.

However, G. Hareesh, a Plus One student of Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi School, Punkunnam, has set a model by making eco-friendly Ganeshas. He has been making idols with newspaper and water colour for the last three years. There is huge demand for them even from other States.

“Celebrations should not harm nature. My teachers and parents encourage my efforts,” says Hareesh.

Son of Mrudangam exponent Thrissur H. Ganesh, Hareesh also plays Mrudangam and keyboard. He also makes paper models of elephants, Kalpathy car festival, Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple, and Sreerama Pattabhishekam.

