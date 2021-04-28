Youngster with the Quran at her fingertips

A student of Madin Academy in Malappuram, Fathima began memorising the Quran while she was in Standard 2.

MALAPPURAM

28 April 2021 20:46 IST

Fathima, 11, is the youngest girl from Kerala to memorise the holy text

Fathima Raihana is 11 years old, and she can memorise the Quran.

Her achievement may not be unique among girls from across the world who memorise the Quran. But it is certainly a creditable feat in Kerala, as she is the youngest girl to memorise the holy text in the State.

A student of Madin Academy at Malappuram, Fathima began memorising the Quran while she was in Standard 2. What attracted her to the scripture was its beauty of recitation. She used to listen keenly to her mother recite and teach the Quran when she was very small. Before she turned seven, Fathima had learned one of the 30 Juz of the Quran.

She remembers the gift she got from Madin chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari when she learned one Juz by heart. “It was that award from Sayed Bukhari that inspired me and prodded me to memorise the entire Quran,” she said. When she became eight years old, Fathima memorised one third of the Quran. More than her eyes, she trusted and banked on her ears in her endeavour. “Rather than reading from the Quran, listening to the beautiful recitation from the Quran helped me memorise the verses,” she added.

When COVID-19 wreaked havoc across the world, Fathima converted the hard times to her convenience by sharply focusing on her objective. “I made use of the lockdown to complete the 30 Juz,” she said. Hailing from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district, it was her passion for the Quran that brought her to Madin Academy. She joined Madin Q Land, the Quran institute for girls, and did it proud by being the youngest girl to memorise the holy book. She had attended the Shaikha Fatima Bin Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition held in Dubai two years ago.

“On listening to the various styles of Quranic recitations at that competition, I took a pledge to complete memorising the Quran as soon as I could,” she said.

According to Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, it was Fathima’s determination and persistence, apart from God’s grace, that helped her memorise the scripture at a young age. Owner of a beautiful voice, Fathima also dabbles in drawing and painting. Daughter of Zainuddin Nisami and V.P. Hajara, this Standard VI student aspires to become a doctor.

Encomiums began pouring in for Fathima when she achieved the rare feat in Ramzan. Among those who congratulated her on her achievement were Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, Kerala Haj Committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizi, and former Haj Committee chairman A.K. Abdul Hameed.