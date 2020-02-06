Younger brother of Yesudas found dead

Justin Joseph, the younger brother of playback singer K.J. Yesudas, was found dead along the backwaters at Mulavukad here on Wednesday. He was 65.

He had gone missing from his rented house at Thrikkakara around 8.30 a.m. The family was about to register a man-missing case at the Thrikkakara police station when they came to know about an unidentified body within the Mulavukad police station limits. The body washed up near the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam within the Mulavukad police station limits around 1 p.m.

“The family identified the body. It seems to be a case of suicide,” said N.S. Roy, sub-inspector, Mulavukad.

A singer once

A regular singer at ‘ganamelas’ in the past, he had taken part in a U.S. tour along with his illustrious brother before vanishing from the music scene. He used to lead a low-profile life.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by contacting the suicide prevention helpline of Maitri 0484 2540530 or Chaithram 0484 2361161