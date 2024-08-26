Young woman found dead in Alappuzha

The police have launched a probe after a newly-wed woman was found dead at her husband’s house in Alappuzha town on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Asiya, 22, the wife of Muneer.

The police are treating the death as a suspected suicide. A note, reportedly left behind by Asiya, has been recovered by the police and will be sent for forensic examination, said an official.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was experiencing mental distress following her father’s death a few months ago. Officials said the initial probe had found no family problems. Asiya and Muneer were married four months ago.

People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling the suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA - 0471-2552056, 1056.

