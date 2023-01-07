Young woman died in suspected case of food poisoning, in Kasaragod

January 07, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - Kasaragod

In yet another suspected case of food poisoning, a 19-year-old woman reportedly died after consuming the food ordered online from a hotel, in Kasaragod.

According to the complaint registered at the Melaparamba police station by the relative of the deceased Anjushree, a resident of Benur village in Perumbala in Kasaragod, she had ordered the food ‘ Kuzhimandi’ from the hotel on the evening of December 31.

“But two days later, the victim started to show physical discomfort and vomiting. She was taken to Shifa-Sa-adiya hospital but was not hospitalised,” police said. However, on January 5, her health condition deteriorated and she was again brought to the same hospital. But the next day, her health condition worsened and she was admitted to the Carewell hospital in an unconscious condition. Later, in the same day, the deceased was shifted to KMC hospital in Mangaluru, where she failed to respond to the treatment and died on Saturday morning (January 7.)

The deceased was a B.Com second year student of Govinda Pai college in Kasaragod. Police said that a case has been registered and they are further investigating.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has ordered an inquiry in the death of the woman. The Minister has ordered the Commissioner of Food Safety to investigate the matter and submit a report. The suspected death is being reported just a few days after death of a nurse due to food poisoning in Kottayam. Last year in May, in a similar incident, a 16-year-old girl had died of food poisoning after consuming food from a eatery in Charvattur in Kasaragod. Following the incident, the Food and Safety Department had conducted widespread raids in hotels and eateries, seizing stale food and other food items.

