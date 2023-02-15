ADVERTISEMENT

Young tusker with a fetish for groceries targets shop

February 15, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

For four years, in each attack, vast quantities of onion, rice, and sugar worth around ₹40,000 are destroyed. CCTV visuals have captured the elephant’s antics and the shop owner is demanding compensation and measures to prevent the attacks

The Hindu Bureau

Wild elephant attacking a grocery shop at Chokkanad, near Munnar, in Idukki on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild tusker roaming the Chokkanad estate under Kanan Devan Hills Plantation (KDHP) is presenting sleepless nights to the owner of a grocery shop located just three kilometres from the Munnar hill station in Idukki. According to K.P. Punyavel, the owner, the shop has been attacked by wild elephants over 17 times from 2008 onwards. The last instance was around 1 a.m. on Wednesday when a young tusker attacked the shop and damaged onion, rice, sugar, maida, and other grocery items.

“For three generations, we have been living in Chokkanad estate. Our family had set up the grocery shop in the estate building in 1902. The first attack by a wild elephant occurred in 2008. In the past four years, a small tusker has been constantly raiding our shop,“ said Mr. Punyavel.

Shanmukha Priyan, son of Mr. Punyavel, said, “Two years ago we installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the grocery shop. The visuals show tuskers roaming the area, and the young tusker regularly attacking the shop,” said Mr. Priyan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In every wild elephant attack, we lost groceries worth nearly ₹30,000 to ₹40,000. But we did not get any compensation from the Forest department,” said Mr. Priyan.

Twice this year

“We live near the shop. Our demand is that the Forest department take steps to prevent repeated wild elephant attacks,” said Mr. Priyan. Mr. Punyavel added that the tusker attacked the shop on February 11 and January 20 this year.

“A rapid response team has already been deputed in the area to chase away elephants from human habitations,” said Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi. “I will speed up the proceedings to provide compensation to the shop owner immediately,” said Mr. Vegi.

A high-level meeting had decided to tranquilise another rogue tusker, ‘Arikompan,’ which regularly raids ration shops and eats provisions at Panniyar in Santhanpara panchayat, Idukki.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US