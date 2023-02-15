Young tusker with a fetish for groceries targets shop

February 15, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild tusker roaming the Chokkanad estate under Kanan Devan Hills Plantation (KDHP) is presenting sleepless nights to the owner of a grocery shop located just three kilometres from the Munnar hill station in Idukki. According to K.P. Punyavel, the owner, the shop has been attacked by wild elephants over 17 times from 2008 onwards. The last instance was around 1 a.m. on Wednesday when a young tusker attacked the shop and damaged onion, rice, sugar, maida, and other grocery items.

“For three generations, we have been living in Chokkanad estate. Our family had set up the grocery shop in the estate building in 1902. The first attack by a wild elephant occurred in 2008. In the past four years, a small tusker has been constantly raiding our shop,“ said Mr. Punyavel.

Shanmukha Priyan, son of Mr. Punyavel, said, “Two years ago we installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the grocery shop. The visuals show tuskers roaming the area, and the young tusker regularly attacking the shop,” said Mr. Priyan.

“In every wild elephant attack, we lost groceries worth nearly ₹30,000 to ₹40,000. But we did not get any compensation from the Forest department,” said Mr. Priyan.

Twice this year

“We live near the shop. Our demand is that the Forest department take steps to prevent repeated wild elephant attacks,” said Mr. Priyan. Mr. Punyavel added that the tusker attacked the shop on February 11 and January 20 this year.

“A rapid response team has already been deputed in the area to chase away elephants from human habitations,” said Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi. “I will speed up the proceedings to provide compensation to the shop owner immediately,” said Mr. Vegi.

A high-level meeting had decided to tranquilise another rogue tusker, ‘Arikompan,’ which regularly raids ration shops and eats provisions at Panniyar in Santhanpara panchayat, Idukki.