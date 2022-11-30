Young professionals to be appointed in urban local bodies for efficient implementation of waste management activities

November 30, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Young professionals will be appointed to ensure efficient implementation of sanitation and waste management activities in cities, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

Two such professionals will be appointed in each corporation and one in each municipality. A total of 99 young professionals, with qualification of BTech or MBA or MSW, will be appointed across the State’s urban local bodies.

In addition, a documentation specialist with graduation in Mass Communication and working knowledge of computers, will be appointed in the Suchitwa Mission State office. All the appointments will be on contract basis for a term of three years. They will be chosen through the Centre for Management Development (CMD). Mr. Rajesh said on Wednesday that the appointment of the young professionals was a crucial step in the journey towards a clean Kerala. It would strengthen sanitation activities in the cities.

He said that the government was working towards addressing the State’s sanitation and waste management issues by 2026. New models to handle solid and liquid waste, as well as construction waste, would be implemented. The government was attempting to take the public along with the process through constant awareness activities. The professionals also had a key role to play in this respect.

Following the merger of various departments under the LSGD common service, clean city managers as well as environmental engineers are being appointed in all corporations.