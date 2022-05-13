Young model found dead in Kozhikode, husband taken into custody

The model was reportedly not in good relationship with her husband

Young model Shahna Sajad was found dead at her rented house at Parambil Bazaar in Kozhikode district on May 13. The 21-year-old was a native of Kasaragod district.

Her husband Sajad was taken into custody after the girl’s parents alleged obscurity in the incident and suspected murder attempts. The death reportedly took place on Thursday night and there were deliberate attempts to cover the details, they claimed.

Ms. Shahna was an emerging actor with her recent entry into the Tamil film industry. She got married to Sajad nearly one-and-a-half years ago. Her family members claimed that she had faced death threats several times.

During the spot inspection, some of the local residents also revealed to the police that the couple was not in good relations for a long time. There were many incidents in which the two locked horns, they told the police.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952760000. Whatsapp: 7902281306.