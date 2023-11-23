HamberMenu
Young Indians Kochi chapter to organise Inspiration Summit

November 23, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Young Indians Kochi Chapter, under the auspices of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will organise Inspiration Summit 2023 on November 24.

The summit, with the theme ‘Awakening Potential: Ignite, Innovate, Inspire’, will draw over 700 young minds from across the nation, including college students, aspiring professionals, and budding entrepreneurs. The event is designed to spur transformative ideas and catalyse personal growth among India’s future change makers, according to a press note.

The speakers include industry leaders, motivational coaches, and renowned personalities.

