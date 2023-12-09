HamberMenu
 Young Idea Conclave at TKM College of Engineering

December 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Cell of TKM College of Engineering is hosting the Young Idea Conclave, an all-Kerala event organised by IVAEX in association with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on December 11.

The event will have a rigorous idea pitching competition and exclusive networking opportunities with professionals of various domains. Top 20 selected ideas will be further considered for support and funding by KSUM. Sub Collector Mukund Thakur will inaugurate the panel discussion and Anoop P. Ambika, the CEO of KSUM, will preside over the function.  

