Young cab driver killed in road accident in Kerala

A man was killed after his car rammed into a metro pillar near Kalamassery on Wednesday at around 3:00 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Shahid (24) of Edavanna in Malappuram. Mr. Shahid, a cab driver, was on his way back from Aluva to Kakkanad, the police said.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. Mr. Shahid was reportedly working for a travel agency in Kochi and was returning after dropping off the staff of a company when the accident took place.

Police suspect that he might have dozed off as the area where the accident happened has enough street lights ruling out lack of visibility as the potential reason for the accident.