Young Ashlin’s drawing skills draw praise from Chief Minister

January 03, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ashlin A., a class 10 student of Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Parassala, is thrilled to have received a message from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in response to his hand-made greeting card.

Ashlin, who has profound hearing loss, had sent the Chief Minister a Christmas and new year greeting card that included a pen drawing of Mr. Vijayan.

In his reply to Ashlin, the Chief Minister praised Ashlin’s efforts and urged him to study and draw well, overcome challenges and move ahead to emerge successful in life. The Chief Minister also conveyed his wishes to Ashlin’s parents, teachers, and friends.

Shery John, Ashlin’s mother, says her son was very excited on hearing back from the Chief Minister. Ashlin who used to find Malayalam difficult to read has recently made progress, and when he read out the Chief Minister’s message to her, she was very happy.

Ms. Shery and her husband A. Ajith knew he drew, but had not expected him to draw the Chief Minister. “It is all thanks to the encouragement and support of his resource teacher Sharmila J., class teacher, other teachers, and his friends.”

There has been a visible change in Ashlin since he joined the Parassala school this year, she says. His teachers have helped identify his talents and nurture them, and motivated him to overcome problems on the academic front and achieve more, says Ms. Shery.

Ms. Sharmila says having noted his talent for drawing, she would make Ashlin draw every day. “He uses only a black pen, and draws in a book he keep with him. His drawings have also been put up in the school’s resource room.”

There are 32 differently abled students in the school. When a greeting card contest was organised in the school to nurture their abilities, Ashlin recalled Ms. Sharmila had earlier suggested that he draw the Chief Minister and send it him. “Ashlin did not take even an hour to draw the Chief Minister,” she says.

Ms. Sharmila who also helps Ashlin with his lessons sent the card to Mr. Vijayan along with a note about Ashlin.

Ashlin was felicitated in his class on Tuesday, and another felicitation in the school Assembly is planned. “He was so excited he asked using gestures if other classes too had seen the CM’s reply,” she says.