You fail only when you quit, Capt. Gopinath tells entrepreneurs

January 14, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Entrepreneur Capt. G.R. Gopinath urged emerging entrepreneurs to be optimistic, but never expect certainty, while opening an enterprise.

Speaking on his tryst with various successful and failed enterprises over the years, including the Deccan Airlines, in a conversation with C. Balagopal at the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode on Saturday, he said that innovation, courage to take the plunge, and optimism were the key features required for any entrepreneur. “You fail only when you quit,” he told the rather young audience who had gathered at the Kozhikode beach.

Capt. Gopinath felt that difficulty, rather than necessity, was the mother of invention, citing instances in which he had to invent alternatives in farming due to the difficulty the old methods posed. He said he would go ahead with founding more enterprises and that India had an inexhaustible market.

Being part of the discussions around ‘Kerala Airways’, he felt that the idea of a budget-friendly airline from different parts of Kerala to the Middle East, where a large population of Keralaites worked, was a great one.

In an earlier session on ‘A Nation Betwixt and Between’ with Priya K. Nair, Capt. Gopinath expressed his vision for an India where the caste, age, gender, and religious differences did not exist.

Historian Ramachandra Guha dissected the various personality cults prevalent in India, in a session on them with K.T. Dinesh. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s capacity for hard work, his devotion to politics, and oratorical skills were some of the reasons that made him a personality cult. “In politics, the cult of personality damages the party. They are also bad for the country and are never permanent,” Mr. Guha said, pointing out other personality cults in India, such as Indira Gandhi and Chief Ministers such as Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, and Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala.

A session on ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee: the statesman, the politician, the Prime Minister’, in which noted journalist Sagarika Ghose spoke to Meena T. Pillai, was one of the most popular sessions during the festival on its third day.

The 6th edition of the KLF will conclude on Sunday.