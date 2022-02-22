Yogi’s remarks about Kerala lacked propriety: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath’s remarks about Kerala lacked propriety.

Opining that it was inappropriate for a Chief Minister to compare two States, he deemed it unworthy to read too much into Mr. Adityanath’s political statements that were made in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

While replying to a question by A.N. Shamseer [CPI (M)] in the Assembly, Mr. Vijayan said the performance of the two States in various spheres were incomparable. “Kerala has registered unparalleled achievements in several parameters of growth. They have been validated by several agencies including NITI-Aayog in their surveys. Notably, the leaders of many major political parties in Uttar Pradesh including (former Chief Minister) Akhilesh Yadav have lauded Kerala for its progress.” he remarked.