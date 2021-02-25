Yogi, Rahul attack LDF in one voice: CM

‘Both need to a reality check before passing opinion’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken in one voice to attack the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala.

Both the leaders were in the State recently to campaign against the LDF in the Assembly polls.

Mr. Gandhi’s intervention in provincial politics seemed unusual for a national leader. He drove a tractor in Wayanad and swam in the sea in Thiruvananthapuram to voice support to farmers and fishers, respectively. However, he had turned a blind eye to the farmer’s agitation in New Delhi, Mr. Vijayan said.

Cong. policies

The Congress’s neo-liberal policies had rid farmers of the State support and protection since 1990. It had cast them at the mercy of global market forces. Farmers in Mr. Gandhi’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency had suffered the most, he said.

The prices of coffee, pepper, rubber and other cash crops plummeted, driving cultivators to despair and poverty. The BJP has emulated Congress's economic policy. Since 1990, an estimated three lakh farmers in the country had committed suicide. The State had bucked the trend due to LDF’s pro-farmer policy, Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Adityanath equalled Mr. Gandhi by portraying Kerala as a land riven with corruption and anarchy. Kerala was the least corrupt State in the country, according to a Transparency International study. In contrast, UP ranked first. Mr. Adityanath said unemployment had forced Keralites to flee to foreign shores. He has no clue about the storied history of the highly successful Malayalee diaspora, the Chief Minister said.

Conversely, Mr. Vijayan said 16% of migrant workers in Kerala hailed from U.P. “Had they also fled their home State in search of jobs,” Mr. Vijayan asked. He assured Mr. Adityanath that the workers were in safe hands in Kerala. The LDF government has extended them free insurance coverage, labour protection, medical care and rations.

Unlike U.P., Kerala has not witnessed any communal riots since 2016. U.P. reported the highest number of communal riots, murders, lynchings and crimes against women. Recently, an armed gang killed eight police officers in Mr. Adityanath’s U.P. Both Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Adityanath had resorted to election hyperbole. Keralites were inherently secular and deeply democratic. They would see through the Congress-BJP election hoax, Mr. Vijayan said.