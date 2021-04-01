Yogi bats for law against ‘love jihad’

UP CM says LDF, UDF compromised security of State

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toured the Assembly segments in the district on Thursday, attending roadshows and a public meeting as part of giving a leg up to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election campaign.

Addressing a public meeting at Peyad in the Kattakada constituency where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded P.K. Krishnadas, Mr. Adityanath said a legislation against ‘love jihad’ was most needed in Kerala. However, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), which had ruled the State refused to enact such a law, he said.

Both fronts had compromised the security of the State. They were not worried about Kerala, but their own vote banks. The BJP had succeeded in forming a government in Tripura, and now it was Kerala’s turn, he said.

Roadshow

Earlier in the evening, Mr. Adityanath took part in a roadshow in the Kazhakuttam segment where the BJP has fielded Shobha Surendran.

The LDF government in Kerala considered it its ‘birthright’ to trifle with the Hindu faith, Mr. Adityanath alleged, adding that Ms. Surendran’s LDF rival in Kazhakuttam was the individual who had acted against the interests of the devotees.

The LDF and UDF were birds of the same feather. Both the fronts were mired in corruption. While the Narendra Modi government had launched measures to fulfil the job aspirations of the youth, the government in Kerala had adopted a contradictory stand.

The roadshow was held from Arassumoodu junction, Anayara, to Venpalavattom junction, barely a kilometre away. But it took over an hour to cover the short distance due to the narrowness of the road and the crowd. BJP workers accompanied the campaign vehicle waving flags and holding up photographs of Mr. Adityanath and Ms. Surendran.

The UP Chief Minister also attended a roadshow in the Parassala constituency where the BJP has fielded Karamana Jayan.