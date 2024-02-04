GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yogathiripad to lead Saindhava Prathishtanam trust

February 04, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
V.K. Sreekandan, MP, inaugurating Saindhava Prathishtanam trust in Palakkad on Sunday.

Saindhava Prathishtanam, a trust formed for the promotion of Sanatana values under the leadership of Manavendravarma Yogathiripad popularly known as Ambotti Thampuram, was launched here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the venture, V.K. Sreekandan, MP, said that India was home to a culture that gave importance to variegated communities. He said everyone should be proud that India was cruising among the world nations.

Presiding over the function, Mr. Yogathiripad said that Sanatana dharma had never segregated people on the basis of their colour or caste. “Every human being will have to go through the four stages of varnas in their life. It is a matter of having a proper understanding of the Sanatana dharma,” he said.

Swami Bodhanadaji from the U.S. inaugurated a Sarpayajna. The Sarpa Prathishta will take place on April 23 and 24. BJP State vice president Major Ravi unveiled the model of an Ashtanaga Temple which is being set up by Mr. Yogathiripad.

Sanatana scholars Swami Asheshanandaji, Swami Sanmayanadaji, Swami Swaroopanandaji, and Sadguru Vyasananda Siva Yogi congratulated Mr. Yogathiripad on the initiative.

Offering felicitations, Palakkad Municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan called upon the Swamis to come out of their monasteries and spread the message of Sanatana by interacting with the people. “We should learn from the other religions. They practise what their scriptures tell, but we don’t,” she said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district president Radhakrishnan said that VHP volunteers have been ecstatic for about a month. “That ecstasy will end only when they go to Ayodhya and see Ram,” he said.

Raveendran, one of the Saindhava Prathishtanam trust members, proposed a vote of thanks.

