Yogam will strive to protect renaissance values: Vellappally

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripala (SNDP) Yogam will go to any extent to protect renaissance values, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said.

Speaking to reporters at Kanichukulangara here on Friday, Mr. Natesan said the Navodhana Samrakshana Samiti (Renaissance Protection Samiti) was not meant for creating “Hindu unity”.

On the Hindu Parliament’s decision to quit the samiti, the SNDP Yogam general secretary said its State general secretary C.P. Sugathan had political aspirations.

“Muslim, Christian, and various Hindu organisations are part of the Navodhana Samrakshana Samiti. Those who want to create Hindu unity can go that way. Sugathan is a paper tiger. His decision to quit will not impact the samiti,” Mr. Natesan said. He said he had not ‘hijacked’ the samiti.

Slams move

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala slammed what he termed an attempt to politicise the renaissance movement in Kerala. Inaugurating the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru at the Chempazhanthy Gurukulam here on Friday, Mr. Chennithala said renaissance would cease to be a force for social reform if used selectively as a political tool. He said the Guru had argued for the separation of the State and religion

He had warned that when religious faith and politics conflate, society ceases to be secular. Guru’s enduring world view was based on the principles of equality and fraternity. He had famously said that humans should progress, irrespective of their faith.