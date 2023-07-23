July 23, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

SRC Community College, under State Resource Centre (SRC), has invited applications for Yoga Teacher Training Programme, conducted in association with Yoga Association of Kerala.

Qualification required is Plus Two and those above the age of 18 can apply. The last date for accepting applications is August 10. Application forms and prospects are available at the SRC office at Nandavanam, Thiruvananthapuram. Visit the website www.srccc.in or call 8547052494, 04712325101, 8281114464 for more details.