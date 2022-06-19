Yoga day: mass display by KV students tomorrow

Nearly 200 students from four Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) will participate in a mass yoga display at Napier Museum here on International Day of Yoga on Tuesday.

This year, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, International Day of Yoga will be observed at 75 iconic sites across the country to mark 75 years of Independence.

To mark the occasion, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has decided to organise mass yoga displays at 75 sites of historic importance across India. The KVS Regional Office at Ernakulam has identified three sites in Kerala for the yoga demonstration— Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, Bolgatty Palace in Kochi, and Napier Museum in the State capital.

At Napier Museum, a few dignitaries, KVS top staff, 200 students, and parents will participate in the yoga display from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday.