Yoga Day celebration with many a twist

The International Yoga Day celebrations by the Department of Indian Systems of Medicine and National AYUSH Mission here on Friday had some novelty.

The highlight of the programme was a ‘yoga dance’. Three teams performed the dance, incorporating basic yogasanas. The teams were from Ramavarma District Ayurveda Hospital, Thrissur; Ayush Gramam, Irinjalakuda; and Homeo Department, Thrissur.

Age was just a number of some of the dancers. The teams even had yoga practitioners who were nearing 70. The energy and flexibility of the dancers inspired those who participated in the function. Medical Officer of the Yoga-Naturopathy wing of Ramavarma District Ayurveda Hospital Reni M.K. coordinated the yoga dance programme.

Thrissur district panchayat president Mary Thomas inaugurated the function held at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall. District Collector T.V. Anupama was the chief guest. District Medical Officer (Ayurveda) S. Shibu presided.

The Homeo Department and the Ayurveda Medical Association of India also associated with the programme.

At Vimala College

The Bureau of Outreach and Communication of the Union government organised a yoga demonstration programme at Vimala College, Thrissur.

Principal Sister Beena Jose inaugurated the event. District Yoga Association Director Gopinath Edakkunny led the class.