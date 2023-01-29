ADVERTISEMENT

YMCA to organise Gandhi Smriti today

January 29, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) will organise a ‘Gandhi Smriti Sayahnam’ on the occasion of the 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Thiruvananthapuram on January 30. The programme organised in association with ‘Swaranjali’, the socio-cultural wing of YMCA, will be inaugurated by Palode Ravi, former Deputy Speaker, on YMCA premises by 5.30 p.m. As many as 75 earthen lamps (Chirath) will be lit by prominent people from various walks of life on the occasion. Various programmes including a musical tribute to the Father of Nation are organised in connection with the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US