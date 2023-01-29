HamberMenu
YMCA to organise Gandhi Smriti today

January 29, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) will organise a ‘Gandhi Smriti Sayahnam’ on the occasion of the 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Thiruvananthapuram on January 30. The programme organised in association with ‘Swaranjali’, the socio-cultural wing of YMCA, will be inaugurated by Palode Ravi, former Deputy Speaker, on YMCA premises by 5.30 p.m. As many as 75 earthen lamps (Chirath) will be lit by prominent people from various walks of life on the occasion. Various programmes including a musical tribute to the Father of Nation are organised in connection with the programme.

