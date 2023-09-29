YMCA organises lecture on rights and duties of citizens

September 29, 2023 02:30 am | Updated September 28, 2023 11:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Alappuzha, organised a lecture on the topic ‘The Indian Constitution: Rights and Duties of the Indian Citizen’ on Thursday.

Delivering the keynote address, Kerala High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran said the police should not use foul language during interaction with the public.

The police personnel should realise that they were public servants and the people were masters, he said.

YMCA Alappuzha president Michael Mathai presided. Alappuzha Bishop James Raphael Anaparambil, YMCA Alappuzha general secretary Mohan George, members of the Alappuzha Bar Association, school and college students and others took part.

