HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YMCA organises lecture on rights and duties of citizens

YMCA Alappuzha president Michael Mathai presided

September 29, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran inaugurating the lecture at YMCA, Alappuzha, on Thursday.

Kerala High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran inaugurating the lecture at YMCA, Alappuzha, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Alappuzha, organised a lecture on the topic ‘The Indian Constitution: Rights and Duties of the Indian Citizen’ on Thursday.

Delivering the keynote address, Kerala High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran said the police should not use foul language during interaction with the public.

The police personnel should realise that they were public servants and the people were masters, he said.

YMCA Alappuzha president Michael Mathai presided. Alappuzha Bishop James Raphael Anaparambil, YMCA Alappuzha general secretary Mohan George, members of the Alappuzha Bar Association, school and college students and others took part.

Related Topics

Kerala / christianity

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.