YMCA all set for a facelift

A view of the YMCA, Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

23 January 2021 22:56 IST

Structure’s heritage value will be retained

The British-era built headquarters of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) in Alappuzha is all set to get a facelift.

Michael Mathai, president, YMCA, Alappuzha, said the structure would be renovated without losing its heritage value.

The renovation work would be inaugurated by Alappuzha Diocese Bishop Fr. James Anaparambil on January 26 at 9.30 a.m.

The Alappuzha YMCA was formed in 1904. The present building (Old block) was constructed in 1912 and formally opened on August 12, 1913 by the then president A.T. Forbes.

Mr. Mathai said as part of renovation, a new art cafe, library and reading room, guest rooms, and an open stage would be set up. Of the two basketball courts, one would be converted into a floodlit indoor stadium. The table tennis arena would be expanded. Besides, the facilities of basketball, table tennis, music, drawing and painting, chess academies and hostel would be improved, he added.