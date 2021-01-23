YMCA all set for a facelift

The British-era built headquarters of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) in Alappuzha is all set to get a facelift.
Michael Mathai, president, YMCA, Alappuzha, said the structure would be renovated without losing its heritage value.
The renovation work would be inaugurated by Alappuzha Diocese Bishop Fr. James Anaparambil on January 26 at 9.30 a.m.
The Alappuzha YMCA was formed in 1904. The present building (Old block) was constructed in 1912 and formally opened on August 12, 1913 by the then president A.T. Forbes.
Mr. Mathai said as part of renovation, a new art cafe, library and reading room, guest rooms, and an open stage would be set up. Of the two basketball courts, one would be converted into a floodlit indoor stadium. The table tennis arena would be expanded. Besides, the facilities of basketball, table tennis, music, drawing and painting, chess academies and hostel would be improved, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath