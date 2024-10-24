YHAI holds heritage walk in Ooty

The Malappuram district committee of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) conducted a two-day heritage walk in Ooty as part of its platinum jubilee celebrations.

The current year also marks the 200th anniversary of the famous Ooty Lake. It was the British Collector of Coimbatore, John Sullivan, who started the exploration of Ooty 200 years ago. Ooty had served as the summer capital of Madras Presidency for long. YHAI Tamil Nadu State chairman S. Venkitanarayanan inaugurated the camp. Social worker K.C. Charley flagged off the yatra.

The YHAI team visited heritage sites such as Stone House, Connemara Cottage, Adam’s Fountain, St. Stephen Church and Cemetery, Collectorate, Nilgiri Library, Breeks Memorial School, Udhagamandalam Railway Station, and St. Thomas Church.

YHAI district treasurer M. Mansoor Moopan guided the heritage walk. YHAI district chairman Yusuf Thaikadan, and senior members Hariharan Kottakkal and Shahul Hameed Parambat led the programme.

